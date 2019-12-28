Ready to accept defeat if CAA violates Article 14: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Manipur Chief Minister

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that they (BJP) are ready to accept defeat if there is a para or a clause in the Amended Citizenship law that violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of party workers and BJP supporters held at Basu ground in Thoubal district.

He said the claim that CAA violates Article 14 is nothing but a bogus claim made by leftist groups trying to incite unrest in the country.

“The act was amended to help our blood brothers who are facing religious persecution after being divided by the British based on religion. It is our duty to help them. Those who are vehemently opposing must be Bangladeshi,” asserted the CM.

Singh questioned if anyone has come across a para or clause mentioned in the CAA to drive out Muslim, Christian communities from the country. “We are ready to surrender if there is any mention made in the CAA, a clause or a para that violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution,” he opined.

Singh urged those who are vehemently opposing the CAA to learn to appreciate the commitment shown by the BJP leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, a quality which he claimed was lacking in previous leaders.

As far as Manipur is concerned, he said that there was no need to further debate on the CAA citing the extension of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

He appealed to the public to stop wasting their time by joining any form of protests against CAA but instead, focus on encouraging work culture.

Prior to the public meeting, a rally was taken out by thousands of BJP workers, party leaders led by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The BJP Manipur is also going to organise a massive rally on Sunday in Imphal to support the CAA.

