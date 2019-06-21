RBI lifts ban on fund transactions in Manipur

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday lifted the ban imposed on the withdrawal of funds from the Manipur Government accounts following an overdraft. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that the overdraft was neutralised and restrictions on the financial restrictions by the top central bank would be lifted soon.

The development comes a day after the chief minister announced that the Finance Ministry agreed to raise the open market borrowing for Manipur till Rs 795 crore. Singh had also said that as immediate relief to overcome the draft, which had reached 315 on Thursday, the state will borrow Rs 400 crore.

While making the announcement during Yoga Day celebrations today, Singh said the government can earn the trust of its people if there is unity, sincerity and transparency in governance. “Trust is the most important component so as to have peace and tranquillity amongst the communities”, he said.

The top bank later informed the state secretary that the ban on the withdrawal of funds was lifted after the state government cleared the overdraft.

On June 12, assistant general manager of RBI, Anita Kumari, had ordered the State Bank of India to stop all payment to the Manipur government as the latter had withdrawn funds in excess to pre-determined arrangements. The state government later put on hold the recruitment process undertaken by any departments.