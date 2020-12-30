In third such sentence, Manipur court awards death to man convicted of rape and murder

Police submitted two charge sheets in the case on January 13, 2017 and December 4, this year. As many as 20 prosecution witnesses deposed during the trial. (Representational Image)

A special judge on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man convicted of raping and murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2010. It was the third such sentence in the state on conviction in rape and murder.

It was the same judge, Thoubal A. Noutuneshwari Devi, who had pronounced the previous two sentences. She announced the quantum of sentence two days after Irom Chaoren Singh (30) from Leishangthem Khongmanung in Thoubal district was convicted under sections 376, 302 and 316 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident dates back to June 18, 2010. The convict throttled his 23-year-old girlfriend and as she fell unconscious, he raped her and poured poison into her mouth before dumping her body in Imphal River. He confessed to the crime after his arrest. Police said he did not want the woman to be his wife or keep the baby.

Police submitted two charge sheets in the case on January 13, 2017 and December 4, this year. As many as 20 prosecution witnesses deposed during the trial.

“When the crime is so brutal, shocking to the conscience of womanhood, sympathy would be misplaced and the society would lose confidence in the criminal justice system. And in delivering criminal justice in such a case, the court should respond and settle what would be deterrent punishment for what was apparently an abominable crime,” the judge observed.

“And this case is categorized as ‘rarest of the rare’ as the crime committed by the convict is so inhuman, barbaric and merciless and his intention and motive was beyond the thoughts of a rational human being. Such cruelty and inhuman act deserve to be wiped out and there is no mitigating factor to deter in other alternative punishment,” the judge ruled.

She also ordered the convict to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s brother under NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018.