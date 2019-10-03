Protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill resumes in Manipur

Advertising

Voicing their opposition against Centre’s plan to implement Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), civil and student bodies of Manipur Thursday organised a protest across the state.

The protest was orgnaised by Manipur People against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), a conglomerate of several civil bodies in the state, formed to spearhead the protest against Citizenship Bill.

Six major student’s bodies of the state also supported the protest namely — All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), Students Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipak Maheiroi Singpanglup (AIMS).

Hundreds of school and college students took to the streets, forming human chains in front of their schools and colleges chanting slogans, “We oppose CAB”, “CAB cannot be implemented in NE”, “CAB cannot be implemented in Manipur”.

A representative of a student body warned of intense agitations if the contentious bill is legislated against the aspirations of the Northeast people, especially in Manipur.

Denouncing the BJP government for its stand to implement the controversial bill, students and research scholars of Manipur University also formed human chain in front of the university main gate.

Similar protests form of protest was also organised by locals clubs including women vendors of the Ima market, the exclusive women market.

The protests bear placard and banners which reads, “Withdraw CAB unconditionally”, “No CAB in Northeast”, “No CAB in Manipur” among others.

Yumnamcha Dilipkumar, convenor of MANPAC said CAB must not be implemented in the entire northeastern region including Manipur.

He stated that the people of the region will take their own course to determine their future if the central leaders implement CAB forcefully.

Dilipkumar further warned to intensify their agitation if the Central government remained indifferent to the wishes of the people.