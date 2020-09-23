Private schools in Manipur resolve to ‘re-open from October’

The education department barred schools and aided schools in the state from collecting tuition fee, while asking private schools to pay salaries to teachers.

Irked by the “indecisiveness” of the state government in re-opening schools, the United Association of Recognised Schools of Manipur (UARSoM) and Hill District Private School Association Manipur on Tuesday announced they will reopen from October.

Representatives of UARSoM and HiDiPSAM convened a joint meeting at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in Imphal, where the resolution to reopen schools was adopted. It was also decided that private schools will collect 50 per cent tuition fee from students from April.

Seikhojam Kipgen, general secretary UARSoM, said the decision was taken in the interest of both students and teachers, and that all prime stakeholders, including the parents and teachers, will be consulted before reopening.

Kipgen said private schools in the state have been suffering for over five months, ever since schools were closed due to COVID-19.

On June 20, the education department barred schools and aided schools in the state from collecting tuition fee, while asking private schools to pay salaries to teachers.

Private schools have been demanding that the government review this order, claiming that the restriction on the collection of fee has affected the salaries of teachers.

The HiDiPSAM had suspended all forms of online teachings and learning in the hill districts from September 17 in protest against the alleged failure to review the order.

“The state government has failed to pay attention and their lackadaisical attitude has compelled the schools to take up their own course of action,” said Kipgen, general secretary UARSoM.

