Princess of Thailand arrives in Imphal, to witness Manipur Sangai Festival

Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived in Imphal on Tuesday to attend the ongoing 10-day long Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018, the annual tourism festival of the state. The Princess was accorded a warm welcome at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Imphal led by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on her maiden visit to the state.

PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian, Chief Secretary, Manipur Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP L M Khaute and other high-level Government Officers, top police personnel were also present in the reception event at the airport tarmac.

The special Air India plane carrying the Princess of Thailand landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport this evening at 5.00 pm. The Princess was accompanied by officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, Media Team from Thailand and also the officials of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Soon after her arrival, the Princess graced the cultural event at the Bhaigyachandra Open Air Theater at Imphal, one of the five venues of the Sangai Festival, alongside CM N Biren and his entourage.

During her two-day stay in the state, the Princess will visit several tourist spots including Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater Lake in Northeast India, Keibul Lamjao National Park home of the endangered brow-antlered deer and Kangla fort, as part of her official tour programme. The princess is also likely to meet Manipur’s titular King Leisemba Sanajaoba.