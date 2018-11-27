Toggle Menu
Princess of Thailand arrives in Imphal, to witness Manipur Sangai Festivalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/manipur/princess-of-thailand-maha-chakri-sirindhorn-arrives-in-imphal-to-witness-manipur-sangai-festival-5467810/

Princess of Thailand arrives in Imphal, to witness Manipur Sangai Festival

Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will attend the Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018, the annual tourism festival of the state on her maiden visit.

Thailand princess, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur news
The Princess was accorded a warm welcome at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Imphal led by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on her maiden visit to the state. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon)

Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived in Imphal on Tuesday to attend the ongoing 10-day long Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018, the annual tourism festival of the state. The Princess was accorded a warm welcome at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Imphal led by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on her maiden visit to the state.

PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian, Chief Secretary, Manipur Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP L M Khaute and other high-level Government Officers, top police personnel were also present in the reception event at the airport tarmac.

he Princess was accompanied by officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, Media Team from Thailand and also the officials of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The special Air India plane carrying the Princess of Thailand landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport this evening at 5.00 pm. The Princess was accompanied by officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, Media Team from Thailand and also the officials of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Soon after her arrival, the Princess graced the cultural event at the Bhaigyachandra Open Air Theater at Imphal, one of the five venues of the Sangai Festival, alongside CM N Biren and his entourage.

During her two-day stay in the state, the Princess will visit several tourist spots including Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater Lake in Northeast India, Keibul Lamjao National Park home of the endangered brow-antlered deer and Kangla fort, as part of her official tour programme. The princess is also likely to meet Manipur’s titular King Leisemba Sanajaoba.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android