Pressure from Manipur CM Biren Singh to drop drugs case: cop to court

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a top state BJP leader have been accused by a senior officer of the state Narcotics and Affairs of Border Bureau (NAB) of allegedly putting pressuring on the department to drop the case against a person accused in a drug seizure raid, which took place in June 2018.

The accusation is part of a sworn affidavit filed in Imphal High Court by Additional Superintendent of Police, NAB, Thounaojam Brinda.

The police have put the value of confiscated illegal narcotics and cash at more than Rs 28 crore.

The prime accused in the case, Lhukhosei Zou, was considered kingpin of the drugs cartel and was also a local BJP leader in Chandel district, according to Brinda’s affidavit.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “The matter is sub judice. It would not be legally proper to comment. But it is known to everyone that no person can interfere in any judicial proceedings or court cases; the law takes its own course to meet the ends of justice.”

He said, “For our government, the war on drugs will continue, and no party involved — whether a friend or a relative — would be spared in the campaign…”

According to Brinda’s affidavit, the controversy revolves around a raid carried out across Imphal by NAB teams under her, and subsequent arrests of eight people allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs and cash, on the intervening night of June 19-20, 2018. They were booked under different IPC Sections and Section 60 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to police 4,595 kg heroin, over 2.8 lakh World is Yours (WY) amphetamine tablets, weighing 28 kg, and other items, were seized during the raids. “Altogether the total seized amount of drugs along with the seized currency was Rs 28,36,68,000 at international market,” the police have said.

According to Brinda, Zou’s arrest became sensational given his political position and strong community base in the border town area of Moreh. At the time of arrest, he was chairman of the 5th Autonomous District Council of Chandel district, the affidavit states. He was elected to the Autonomous District Council (ADC) in June 2015 on a Congress ticket.

In September 2015, he became chairman of ADC Chandel district and later joined the BJP in April 2017, it says.

Brinda told The Indian Express: “One of the accused we had arrested earlier that evening told us that there were drugs with Zou’s driver. When we went looking for him, he (Zou) said his driver was in Guwahati. He refused to let us search his house. We nabbed the driver nevertheless after extensive searches that evening, who informed us that there were drugs at Zou’s residence. When we went back, Zou refused to let us search. There was a scuffle between NAB boys and his men. We finally searched his home (and) found the drugs.”

In March 2019, Zou received bail, which he jumped and fled across the border to Myanmar. He surrendered in February this year and his bail hearing came up before Imphal HC, where the judge held that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty’’.

Brinda filed a complaint against the judge with the Registrar of Imphal High Court last month. Subsequently, after lashing out at the judge in a social media post, Brinda was served a contempt notice this month. She filed this affidavit in response on July 13.

