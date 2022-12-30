No legal action against poppy farmers who surrender voluntarily: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said poppy farmers who surrender voluntarily would be exempted from police cases but added that legal action would be initiated against those encouraging and supporting its cultivation.

The chief minister’s statement came a week after village leaders, including five chiefs, were arrested for allegedly being involved in poppy cultivation. Biren Singh had warned that the state will not go easy on drug traffickers and poppy cultivators.

Singh said security forces have confiscated a large number of illicit drugs worth Rs 1,280 crore (international market) in 2022 which includes 560 kg of opium and heroin and 500 kg of brown sugar.

He said the government has identified a total of 6,742 acres of poppy cultivation across the state during a drought survey conducted in 2021.

Presently, the area of poppy cultivation has reduced to almost 90 per cent, he said, adding that as many as 497 cases were registered of which 703 were arrested including five village chiefs. “We will not compromise on cases relating to drugs and corruption,” Biren said.

Following the approval for state police outposts at border areas by the Union government, the state has begun setting up 34 police outposts at border areas and six along the national highways to curb drugs and arms trafficking, besides preventing the influx of illegal immigrants.

Forty police outposts will be functioning by February next year, Biren said.

With the involvement of the general public at the community level in the ‘War Against Drugs’, the mission has become a “people’s movement” and has been successful, the CM said adding that the government was also providing alternative livelihood to former poppy planters.

Informing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was likely to visit the state for a day on January 6, the chief minister said Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 300 crore and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1000 crore.