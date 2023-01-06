PM Modi working hard for Northeast’s development, Congress ‘kept on looking’ east: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Manipur on Friday that while the Modi government was working hard to ensure development and peace in the Northeast, the Congress had “kept on looking” after framing a “look east” policy.

The BJP leader was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 12 projects worth Rs 300 crore and laying foundation stones for nine schemes worth Rs 1,060 crore in the state. The inaugurated projects includes Churachandpur Medical College, a 122-ft Marjing Polo statue and a 165-ft tricolour at the headquarters of the erstwhile Azad Hind Fauj at Moirang in Bishnupur district.

“The Modi government has adopted the ‘act east’ policy and we are working day in and day out to develop and ensure peace in Northeast India,” he said at Moirang, adding that it was last year he laid foundation stones for 29 projects worth Rs 2,450 crore.

“This is the difference between the Congress and the BJP. In the past eight years, the Modi government spent Rs 3.45 lakh crore for Northeast India, which is equal to what had been spent for the region in the 25 years before it,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the region 51 times.

The Modi government focused on three P’s in Nagaland-Peace, Progress, and Prosperity. Today, Inaugurated 5 projects worth ₹ 52 crores dedicated to improving education, tourism, power generation, and connectivity in the state. pic.twitter.com/rww7sFD2tf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 6, 2023

“We promised the people of Manipur before the election that if a BJP government is formed, we will liberate the state from bandhs, blockades, curfews and insurgency. Six years have passed and no such incidents have taken place here,” he said. “In the eight years of Modi rule, these issues have been replaced by the development of connectivity and sports infrastructure and investments in organic agriculture.”

“Maharaj Kulachandra fought against the British. When he was jailed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, the people of Manipur continued their struggle. It is the BJP that named the place where Maharaj Kulachandra and 22 of his aides were kept as prisoners after Manipur,” he said.

Recalling that it was at Moirang where the tricolour was unfurled by Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, Shah said, “It was an emotional moment for me today to hoist the tallest tricolour in the Northeast there.”

Shah said that Netaji had undertaken an excruciatingly painful journey of 15,000 km to free India. “From Calcutta to Berlin, and then he came to India to make it free from the British. He was successful as he freed Manipur,” he said. “This memorial, apart from inspiring the youth of Manipur to live for the country, will make for a great tourist spot because Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it.”

The home minister said the BJP used to get only 0.3 per cent votes in the Northeast state. “Journalists used to make fun when we made our attempts to win elections here. But the people of Manipur did the magic of giving the BJP a thumping victory,” he said.

He also said that electoral pundits in Delhi called the victory a fluke but the people of the Northeast state proved them wrong by voting a BJP government into power again.

“In the next elections, our votes and seats increased and we formed a government with a full majority,” he said, adding that the people had voted for peace and stability. “This speaks for itself that people were fed up of violence during Congress rule, when they had to buy a gas cylinder at the exorbitant price of Rs 3,000,” he said.

At Churachandpur Medical College, built at a cost of Rs 46 crore, 22 of the 100 students are from other states, according to Shah. “There was a time when students of Manipur used to leave the state to study. But now it is just the opposite; students from other states have come here to pursue studies. This is a moment of pride for Manipur,” he said.

Shah also said that the Modi government signed peace accords with the NLFT in Tripura, the Bodo and Karbi Peace Accords in Assam and the Bru settlement accord in Tripura to ensure peace in the region. “I remember that the women in Manipur agitated to remove Afspa from India. But the BJP government ended the insurgency in Manipur, which led to the removal of Afspa from six districts in the state,” he said.

The journey from “blockade-dependent Manipur” to self-dependent Manipur that the state has embarked on would lead to development, he said.

The Modi government has pledged to make India drug-free before the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, he said. “But we will make Manipur drug-free before the next election itself,” he added.