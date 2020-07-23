PM Modi lays foundation stone of Manipur water supply project worth Rs 3,000 crore

Addressing the video conference event, PM Modi said the project would reduce the water problems facing the state, and would be a huge relief for the women of Manipur. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi) Addressing the video conference event, PM Modi said the project would reduce the water problems facing the state, and would be a huge relief for the women of Manipur. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 3,050-crore Manipur Water Supply Project under the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal Scheme.

The video conference event was held at the City Convention, Imphal, attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur Governor Najama Heptulla, MLAs and ministers.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said the project would reduce the water problems facing the state, and would be a huge relief for the women of Manipur.

Apart from Greater Imphal, the project is to benefit 25 small towns and 1,700 villages in the state, said the PM.

“Today is a big day for the people of Manipur, especially for our sisters. The Manipur water supply project, to be completed at a cost of about Rs3,000 crore, is going to reduce water problems of the people,” he said.

The PM further said that about 25 lakh poor people in Manipur had received free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) during the lockdown, and more than 1.5 lakh women the facility of free cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme. He lauded the state government for making “all the necessary arrangements” during the lockdown for people living in Manipur and for residents stuck outside.

About the water supply project, the PM said it had been designed keeping in mind the needs of the coming 20-22 years. With the project, millions of people will not only have access to clean drinking water, but thousands will also get employment, the PM added.

The Centre has provided funds to Manipur for Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCS) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households, while the state government is planning to cover the remaining households through additional sources of funding, including from the Department for Development of North Eastern Region.

An externally funded project, the Manipur Water Supply project was designed to provide FHTCS to remaining households in Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 Towns and for 1,731 rural habitations, covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of the state.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, in his welcome speech, said that with such a project, potable drinking water can be provided to every household of the state by 2024.

He said that the Rs 3,054-crore project, funded by the New Development Bank (formerly the BRICS Development Bank), is the largest single compact project ever sanctioned by the Government of India for Manipur.

