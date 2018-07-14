Panel set up to probe charges against Manipur varsity V-C

The student stir, led by Manipur University Students’ Union, has paralysed the institution for over a month. Throwing their weight behind the protests, all the deans and heads of departments have resigned. The student stir, led by Manipur University Students’ Union, has paralysed the institution for over a month. Throwing their weight behind the protests, all the deans and heads of departments have resigned.

The Union government has set up a probe committee to look into the allegations against Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey.

The probe panel, which has UGC officer J K Tripathi and HRD Ministry officer Surat Singh as members — was constituted after the state government approached the HRD Ministry requesting for it.

Pandey is facing calls for resignation over allegations ranging from administrative negligence to misuse of varsity funds. He has claimed that the accusations are motivated and has refused to step down from his post.

