Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Over 8 kg of suspected brown sugar seized in Manipur, say police

Police said the consignment was seized from one Shani Joypaul of Laii village in Senapati district at a check post along the Indo-Myanmar highway .

The seized items and the arrested person were handed over to the Tengnoupal police station. (Representational/File)
Over 8 kg of suspected brown sugar seized in Manipur, say police
The Manipur police seized 8.127 kg of suspected brown sugar and arrested an alleged drug peddler in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday.

Police said the consignment was seized from one Shani Joypaul, 29, of Laii village in Senapati district around 3.30pm at the Tengnoupal police check post along the Indo-Myanmar highway .

Police detained a car bearing the registration number AS02BC 9238, and that the driver identified himself as Shani. Police then found 204 soap cases, suspected to contain brown sugar, in the car.

The seized items and the arrested person were handed over to the Tengnoupal police station.

However, it is not known yet as for whom the consignment was meant and who had sent it.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 22:54 IST
