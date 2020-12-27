Once known for insurgency, Manipur on path of progress under BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said Manipur, once infamous for insurgency, bandhs and blockades, is “moving ahead on the path of development since BJP came to power”.

The Home Minister was addressing a public meeting in Imphal’s Hapta Kangjeibung ground on the last leg of his three-day visit to the North East.

“Manipur used to be known for insurgency, law and order situations, bandhs, and blockades, but today, most militant organisations have joined the mainstream. Those still out there will also do so, due to efforts of the BJP government,” he said.

During his visit, Shah laid the foundation stone for seven major projects, launched Manipur’s digitised file processing system, and inaugurated the Rs 1998.99-crore Thoubal dam and the Rs 475.68-crore Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other state cabinet ministers and MLAs were present at the gathering.

Amit Shah said the BJP government has changed the face of Manipur in just three years. He said among all the landmark decisions taken to empower Manipur, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is the biggest gift of all by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said the ILP dream of Manipur was fulfilled only because of the PM’s concern that not implementing the system would be unfair to the people of the state. He asked the people of Manipur to be “thankful” to the Prime Minister.

Shah added the BJP will never betray the trust given by the people of Manipur.

After the Hapta Kangjeibung event, the Home Minister also met representative of different civil bodies, including the Nagas, Kukis, and Meitei, in a marathon meeting held at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal.

A representative of United Naga Council (UNC) said a delegation of the council met Shah and submitted a memorandum with charter of demands, including recognition of Naga “National Flag” and “Constitution”.

With similar demands and welcoming the Union Home Minister, public in Naga-dominated districts of Manipur carried out processions.

At the time of filing this report, a meeting was underway between Shah and leaders of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). This group was formed to spearhead the public movement against any outcome of the Indo-Naga peace talks that could affect the integrity of Manipur.