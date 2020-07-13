‘Ceasefire goodwill stamped to ground’: NSCN-IM after 6 members killed in encounter

Guns and ammunition seized after the gunfight. (PTI) Guns and ammunition seized after the gunfight. (PTI)

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has termed the killing of six of its cadre in Arunachal Pradesh a “well planned and coordinated act of terrorism” by Indian Security Forces (IFS).

A day after the killing, the NSCN-IM in a statement said its cadres were gunned down “on the fabricated ground that they were planning to execute a mischievous mission”, as claimed by the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

“The Naga bravehearts were caught by surprise at the break of the day, overpowered from all sides. Giving them no chance to position themselves, they died fighting to the last man standing,” said the NSCN-IM.

The outfit said this happened despite the NSCN being in a ceasefire agreement with more than 23 years with the Indian government.

“NSCN is being driven to the wall after repeated provocation and aggression. The goodwill spirit of ceasefire has been stamped to the ground. Ceasefire has lost its meaning because ceasefire can only make sense where there is mutual respect,” claimed the outfit.

