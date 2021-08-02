NSCN-IM calls for shutdown in Naga areas of Manipur against Centre’s ‘silence’ over Framework Agreement

PM Narendra Modi at the event in which the Framework Agreement was signed (File photo)

The Isaac-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) called for a 12-hour total shutdown in Naga areas of Manipur to protest against what it calls the “failure of the Centre” to fulfil the Framework Agreement (FA) signed with the Naga outfit.

The shutdown will come into effect from August 2 midnight to August 3 noon in “Nagalim” (Naga areas) during which all shops and business establishments will remain closed, said the Naga group.

The NSCN-IM said the Framework Agreement is yet to see the “light of fulfilment” as committed by the Centre even after six years of signing the agreement.

“Six years down the line, there is no positive response yet from the GoI. The Nagas cannot be taken for a ride in this manner,” it said.

While Naga people appreciate the Centre for recognizing the historical and political rights of the Nagas by signing the FA, the matter should not end there, the outfit said adding that “what had been committed should be taken to a logical conclusion.”

The NSCN/GPRN attached high political value to the Agreement as a fulfillment of Naga people’s historical and political rights, added the outfit. It appealed to the Naga people, public and business groups to show solidarity with the Framework Agreement and cooperate for the success of the shutdown.

The Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between the Indian government and the NSCN to end the over six-years of Indo-Naga conflict. Interlocutor of the Indo-Naga peace talks, RN. Ravi, who is now the Governor of Nagaland signed the agreement on behalf of the Centre in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Isak Chishi Swu, chairman of NSCN-IM, who died in 2016, and Thuingaleng Muivah (86) who signed the agreement on behalf of the Naga group.

The NSCN claimed that both sides, in the agreement, agreed on “sharing sovereign powers as an honourable solution.”

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) also called for a “total shut down” on August 3 in all the “Naga areas” in Manipur for 12 hours in support of the Framework Agreement. UNC, the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, said the total shutdown will begin from midnight of August 2 to 12 noon of August 3 and appealed to the Nagas to strictly observe the shutdown.