NRC to be carried out in Manipur before Assembly elections: CM Biren Singh

The CM told the House that as many as 3,669 suspected illegal migrants had been prevented from entering the state since 2017. (File) The CM told the House that as many as 3,669 suspected illegal migrants had been prevented from entering the state since 2017. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise would be carried out before the next state election.

Biren Singh was replying to queries raised by opposition MLA Kh Joykishan during the question hour of the ongoing winter session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Singh said the state government had sent a letter to the Centre, asking approval for the NRC. He further said a state-level monitoring committee on NRC would be formed to monitor the exercise.

The committee will not only check the entry point while conducting the exercise but also spread awareness among the public on the process and benefit of NRC for the welfare of the indigenous people of the state, added Singh.

Further responding to the query of the Opposition MLA on the fixation of the base year, Singh said it will be decided after the Centre’s approval to start the NRC exercise.

The CM told the House that as many as 3,669 suspected illegal migrants were prevented from entering the state since 2017. He was responding to queries of another Opposition MLA, Surjakumar Okram.

The Chief Minister said that checking and verification of relevant documents of every traveller and tourist entering the state was being done by the police department to trace and deport suspected illegal migrants.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App