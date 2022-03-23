NPP MLAs pledge support to BJP govt in Manipur

The National People’s Party (NPP), the second-largest party in Manipur, on Wednesday pledged its support to the BJP-led state government.

A team of the six newly elected NPP MLAs led by the state party president N Kayisii called on Governor La Ganesan in the evening and submitted their letter of support.

“We, the member of the National People’s Party to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would like to extend our support to the Bharatiya Janata Party led Government in the state as alliance partner of NEDA and NDA,” stated the letter which was signed by the NPP Manipur president and endorsed by all the newly elected MLAs.

Manipur BJP, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state president A Sharda Devi, had earlier announced that it was open to forming an alliance with like-minded parties, except the NPP.

The BJP-led government now has the support of 22 more MLAs in addition to their 32 legislators, taking the strength of the treasury bench to 54 in the 60-member House.

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United), NPF, the newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and two Independent MLAs had extended their unconditional support to BJP. JD-U won six seats, NPF won five and KPA won two seats.

There are only six MLAs in the opposition, including 5 from Congress and one Independent MLA from the Karong Assembly constituency.