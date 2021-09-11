NPP will contest most of the seats in Manipur polls next year: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said the National People’s Party (NPP) will contest most of the seats in the Manipur Assembly polls which are due to be held in 2022.

Conrad Sangma arrived in Imphal on Saturday to discuss poll-related matters with party leaders and workers of the state.

Speaking to the media, Sangma said the Manipur Assembly election is crucial for NPP to emerge as a stronger political force in the state as well as in the northeast.

“The party has grown in strength over the past few years. To ensure it is well-organised and ready for the election, we had a meeting with the state committee. NPP has formed a new unit of the youth wing and many leaders from different constituencies have joined. And we are expecting more will join the party in the days to come,” said Sangma.

He added that there are over 30 individuals from different constituencies who have come forward to contest the election as NPP candidates. However, the final number of candidates will be decided later, he said.

While the party is indicating on fielding the maximum number of candidates, the NPP chief said it will not be forming pre-poll alliance with any of the political parties, including the ruling coalition partner BJP.

“NPP is party with its own constitution, ideology and principles. Hence, we have always contested alone. Moreover, the coalition partners have also announced that they will go it alone in the upcoming polls.”

NPP is one of the major partners of the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. The party has four MLAs in the state.

Initially, all the four legislators were made state ministers but two of them were dropped from the cabinet in September, 2020.