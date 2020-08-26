NPP chief Conrad Sangma expels Manipur unit president for ‘going against party’s constitution’

National People’s Party (NPP) Chief Conrad Sangma

National People’s Party (NPP) Chief Conrad Sangma Wednesday expelled the newly elected party president of Manipur state unit, Thangminlien Kipgen, for allegedly going against the party’s constitution by announcing his election for the post last week.

The development comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the election of the state unit’s party president which was conducted last Sunday for the term 2020-2023.

In a video purportedly released by Sangma’s office, the NPP chief said that Kipgen and his associates were expelled for acting against the constitution of the party.

“The former president of NPP Manipur state unit Thangminlian Kipgen had acted against the constitution of the party by going ahead with the election and announcing it. In that regards a show cause was issued to them, they were informed not to go ahead as it was against the constitution of NPP. Inspite of all the information and warnings given to them in writing, they went ahead with the election which was completely unconstitutional. Therefore I as the president of NPP had decided that they will be expelled, Thangmilient Kipgen including numbers of members who had worked with him inorder to hold this election illegally”, said Sangma.

Sangma further said that N. Kayisii, who is also the tribal affairs minister of Manipur, was elected as interim president to ensure smooth functioning of the party and hold the election of the state unit’s president.

The returning officer of NPP on Sunday issued a notification declaring that Thangminlien Kipgen has been re-elected as the party president uncontested. However, the next day NPP national president Conrad Sangma issued a statement that N. Kayisii, a minister in the BJP led Manipur Government, has been appointed as interim president. NPP is one of the major coalition partners of the BJP Government.

Despite Sangma’s order, the NPP Manipur state unit declared Kipgen as the newly elected president of the party’s state unit and organised a felicitation function at the party’s Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai office

“There is and can be no interim president of NPP according to the party’s constitution. However, an adhoc appointment can be made before a regular president is democratically elected in case the post of president is lying vacant. Moreover, an elected president cannot be removed by a mere letter as it is unconstitutional,” said an official release issued by the NPP.

“The letter written by NPP national president Conrad Sangma to minister N Kayisii appointing him as the interim president of the NPP state unit is just a piece of information shared between two individuals and cannot be taken as an official letter. Moreover, any officially genuine letter has to be carried on the party’s letterhead and not on the DO letter of an individual,” added the statement.

