Manipur students’ body appeals people to support bandh called by NESO

The All Manipur Student’s Union (AMSU) Monday announced that it will enforce the 11-hour Northeast bandh in the state, called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in protest against the proposed move of the Union Government to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

NESO, an umbrella body of eight student groups from different northeast states has called for an 11-hour bandh on January 8 from 5 am to 4 pm.

The body termed the move of the government as an imposition on the sentiments of the indigenous people of the region and also a dangerous one that could render the indigenous population to a minority.

It also warned the government not to play with the future of the indigenous people of the North East for vote bank politics.

AMSU, one of the constituents of NESO, requested the people to extend their support in making the bandh successful while informing that preparations to enforce the bandh are over.

“To ensure that the future of the indigenous population of our region is secured we appeal to the people support the bandh effectively”, said Laishram Athouba, secretary co-ordination AMSU.

Laishram said that the NESO has been voicing their strong opposition against the proposed move of the Centre to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. However, it is very unfortunate that the despite vehement opposition Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 4 announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will be passed soon, Laishram added.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has also slammed PM Modi for allegedly igniting unrest in North-East by announcing to pass the bill much against the wishes of the people of the northeast region.

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi said PM Modi provoked the people of Manipur and northeast rather than announcing packages for the people of the region.

“When the PM reached Silchar while going back from Manipur he announced in a public meeting that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 will be passed in the Parliament soon. The northeast region especially Manipur will be affected by the bill. The influx from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan as permitted by the bill will threaten the small indigenous people of the region to extinction,” Ibobi said.

The Congress strongly opposes the move of the centre to pass the citizenship bill, he said.

NESO comprises of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students’ Union, Gar Students’ Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Naga Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) from Tripura.