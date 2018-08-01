NIA recovers missing pistol of Manipur police from Congress MLAs residence

NIA’s sleuths raided Haokip’s Mantripukhri residence on Monday which lasted till Tuesday morning. NIA’s sleuths raided Haokip’s Mantripukhri residence on Monday which lasted till Tuesday morning.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of Congress MLA Sh Yamthong Hoakip and recovered five arms including one of the pistols stolen from the armoury of 2nd Manipur Rifles (MR) battalion. The agency’s sleuths raided Haokip’s Mantripukhri residence on Monday which lasted till Tuesday morning.

In a statement released Wednesday, the agency said, besides incriminating documents, Rs 26.40 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakhs and assorted live ammunition was recovered from the MLA’s house during the two-day raid.

As many as 56 9mm pistols and 59 magazines were stolen from the armoury of 2nd MR between September 2016 and early 2017. Four police officers including an IPS officer were suspended in connection with the case. Terming the incident as a breach of National Security, Manipur’s Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren had handed over the case to NIA.

The raid was conducted following the revelation of the MLA’s involvement in the missing weapons case by some of the accused, NIA’s statement further said.

Prior to Monday’s raid, nine individuals were arrested and three pistols of the missing 56 was recovered from members of various militant groups of Manipur.

While the investigation is said to be under progress, the MLA is reported to be in a hospital in Delhi. He was initially in a hospital in Imphal following a complaint of chest pain on the second day of the raid.

