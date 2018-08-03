Manipur: NIA raids former Congress minister residence in arm missing case

The NIA team, led by a DIG rank officer first raided the official quarter of Ngamthang at Sanjenthong VIP colony followed by another raid at his private residence located at Nongpok Inkhol, Imphal East. The NIA team, led by a DIG rank officer first raided the official quarter of Ngamthang at Sanjenthong VIP colony followed by another raid at his private residence located at Nongpok Inkhol, Imphal East.

The National Investigation Agency on Friday raided the residence of Manipur’s former Irrigation and Flood Control Department minister Ngamthang Haokip, two days after the raid at Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip’s residence which resulted in the seizure of missing pistol.

Sources said the raid was conducted in connection with the arms missing case from the armoury of 2nd Manipur Rifles battalion.

Overall, 56 9mm pistols and 59 magazines were stolen from the armoury of 2nd MR between September 2016 and early 2017, a case which the Chief Minister of Manipur termed as a breach of National Security. While four police officers including an IPS were suspended in the case, the CM had handed over the case to NIA.

The NIA team, led by a DIG rank officer, first raided the official quarter of Ngamthang at Sanjenthong VIP colony followed by another raid at his private residence located at Nongpok Inkhol, Imphal East.

Sources said that a sizeable amount of cash was seized from Ngamthang quarter. However, there were no reports of recovery of missing arms till the time of filing this report.

Saitu MLA, Ngamthang Haokip, was IFCD minister during the tenure of Okram Ibobi-led Congress government in Manipur. Haokip is one of the Congress MLAs who had openly supported the Biren Singh-led coalition Government in Manipur.

Special court NIA on Friday also remanded Thokchom Diamond, 31, the driver of Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip, to judicial custody for 15 days. Diamond was arrested by the NIA during the raid conducted at the MLA’s Mantripukhri residence on July 30 which lasted for two consecutive days.

Yamthong, who was present in his residence when the raid happened, was hospitalized following a complaint of chest pain. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

