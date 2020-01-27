NIA creating trust deficit, Centre must respect commitments: NSCN-IM

Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of NSCN(IM). (File) Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of NSCN(IM). (File)

Accusing the National Investigative Agency (NIA) of creating a trust deficit in the minds of the NSCN-IM and of Nagas in general, the outfit has urged the Government of India to take up corrective measures ‘before things get out of control’.

A statement issued by NSCN-IM has said that the “unrestrained excessive” activities of the NIA against it in the name of national security will “reverse the clock back to pre-ceasefire period”.

The outfit claimed that while there have been “innumerable violations of Ceasefire Ground Rules” by Indian security agencies, the NIA in particular has been “been acting with impunity and intensified its activities particularly after the ultimatum served by the Government of India interlocutor in July 2019.”

The NSCN-IM claimed the NIA, “while protecting criminals”, is implicating members of the NSCN, and “the most recent case is that of Alemla Jamir, Cabinet Kilonser (Minister), charged paradoxically with “terror funding””.

“This accusation has come as total shock and surprise considering the more than two decades of political dialogue with the NSCN,” said the outfit.

The NSCN asserted that it was only after the change seen in India’s policy that they agreed to a political dialogue with the GoI in 1997. The political dialogue “has travelled more than two decades and some positive steps have been taken with the official recognition in 2002 of the “unique history and situation” of the Nagas and the signing of the 3rd August, 2015 Framework Agreement (FA),” it said.

However, the NIA has definitely created a trust deficit in the minds of the Nagas now, said the NSCN, adding, “We doubt the sincerity of the GoI in concluding an acceptable and honorable political solution considering its “carrot and stick” policy. It is only when the GoI starts respecting its commitment, not otherwise, can the political dialogue move forward in the spirit of “mutual trust and understanding”.”

