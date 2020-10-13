Manipur: NIA court rejects bail plea of NSCN-K leader in Chandel ambush case

The ambush had left 18 army personnel killed and 15 others seriously injured. (Photo: PTI)

The NIA court, Manipur. has rejected the bail application of NSCN-K leader who was allegedly involved in an ambush on an Army convoy that killed 18 Army personnel in Chandel district on June 4, 2015.

Special Judge NIA said that the “charges framed against the accused are very serious and there is also a high possibility of him absconding if released on bail”. This is the fourth bail plea of the accused.

Chandel Kumlo Abi Anal (44) was arrested by the Manipur Police on June 11. Later, the NIA took custody of Anal for further investigation.

Anal, who is the regional chairman of the outfit of Chandel district, was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to stage the attack on the Army personnel and was in touch with the perpetrators before and after the attack. The NSCN-K leader was charged under Sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Charges were framed against him on April 16, 2016.

In his bail plea, the petitioner’s counsel contended that some of the materials and evidence produced by the prosecution do not establish a prima facie case against the accused. Moreover, the accused counsel alleged that the prosecution had concealed the statement of some witnesses and charges were framed without him being heard properly.

The Special PP informed the court that so far 25 witnesses were examined and that the proceeding of the case had to be halted owing to the lockdown.

After hearing both the parties, the court observed that the accused must show “changed circumstances of facts other than the one already claimed in previous bail applications”. Moreover, citing the seriousness of the case, it concluded that there was no ground for releasing the accused on bail.

On June 4, 2015, around 8.15 am, a convoy of the 6 Dogra Army Regiment was ambushed between Moltuk and Paraolon village by a group of over 20 armed cadres of NSCN-K with the alleged help of other militant outfits like KYKL, KCP Noyon. The ambush had left 18 army personnel killed and 15 others seriously injured.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.