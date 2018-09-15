Newborn dies ten minutes after delivery in a corner of Manipur govt hospital

The woman delivered the baby in a corner of the hospital and the umbilical cord had to be cut using a piece of a bamboo. (Representational Image/ Pixabay) The woman delivered the baby in a corner of the hospital and the umbilical cord had to be cut using a piece of a bamboo. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

A newborn child died ten minutes after being delivered at a corner of Senapati district hospital on Friday midnight allegedly due to the negligence of the staff on duty. An FIR was lodged by the victim’s family on Saturday morning against the doctors and nurses for their negligence, which resulted in the death of the baby. The police is investigating the matter.

According to family sources, H Loha, mother of the baby, was brought to the hospital by her husband, Puni, for delivery at 11.50 pm. The parents of the deceased child hail from remote Chaowainamai Khunou village, which is about two and a half kilometres away from the Senapati district headquarter.

On arriving, the couple asked the receptionist for a doctor and they were asked to go to Room no 36. However, when they reached the room, there was no one to attend to the patient, the sources said. Devoid of any other option, the mother helplessly delivered the baby at a corner of the hospital and the umbilical cord had to be cut using a piece of bamboo. However, ten minutes later the baby died.

While the baby lay dead at the corner of the hospital, unattended till dawn break, the mother was admitted to the hospital only after 7.30 am, the family source said. The condition of the mother is said to be stable.

Dr Loli, the chief medical officer (CMO) of the hospital, said as per the preliminary investigation, it was found that the staff on duty were asleep and did not respond in time. Informing that two nurses, a doctor, and a grade-IV staff were on duty when the incident happened, the CMO said disciplinary action would be taken against the staff for dereliction of duty after consulting the higher authority.

He further said that the authority would extend necessary help to the victim’s family. The victim’s family initially refused to take back the body of the child and demanded justice within three days. Later, the family claimed the body following an assurance from the hospital authority that action will be taken against the erring staff.

