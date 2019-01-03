Amid call for shutdown, Manipur CM urges people to turn up in huge numbers to welcome PM Modi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to turn up in huge numbers to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be addressing a public rally at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East on Friday. The appeal comes in the wake of the total shutdown call by CorCom, an umbrella organisation of Manipur based-militants, on January 4 urging people to boycott PM Modi’s visit to the state.

Advertising

Stating that adequate measures had been taken to thwart any unwanted situations, CM Biren expressed his confidence that people would come out in good numbers to take part in PM’s public meeting.

He informed that the Prime Minister will arrive at Hapta Kangjeibing at around 12 noon and urged the public to be at their seats before 11 am.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage project of Imphal East district, FCI food storage godown in Imphal East district, Buffer water reservoirs at Shirui village of Ukhrul, improvement and upgradation of water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages.

Advertising

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for four projects — Infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal West district, flood lighting of hockey stadium and the main stadium at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district and AstroTurf laying in Langjing Achouba of Imphal West district

The Prime Minister will reach Imphal International Airport at 11.45 am on a special flight. From there he will then travel to Kangla by helicopter and then take the road from Kangla to Hapta Kangjeibung. He will depart Imphal for Silchar at 1.30 pm.

The total shutdown of the CorCom will commence from 1 am on the day of PM’s visit and is to remain effective till his departure.

The militant group termed Narendra Modi’s visit is to consolidate the hold of the “colonial rule” established in Manipur by the “colonial masters” before him.

Claiming that the people of Manipur have nothing to expect from the visit, the outfit appealed to the people to support the boycott effectively.

Meanwhile, preparations are almost over at the Hapta Kangjeibung to welcome the Prime Minister. Over one lakh people are expected to turn up to attend the public meeting, a senior member of the Manipur BJP said.

Superintendent of Imphal East police also appealed to the people not to bring carry bags at the venue. In a statement the SP said, carryings of arms, explosives, dangerous weapons, placards, objectionable slogans among others are prohibited inside the venue.

Advertising

It further appealed to the public to maintain a peaceful environment at the venue and follow the instructions of officials on duty for maintenance of law and order.