Manipur: PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated eight projects and laid foundation stones for four projects worth over Rs. 1500 crore in Manipur. The inauguration and foundation stone-laying event was carried out during a public rally held in Imphal’s Hapta Kangjeibung, attended by thousands.

Defying the total shutdown imposed by an umbrella group of Manipur-based militant group to boycott the PM’s visit, thousands turned up to attend the public rally. An official source estimated the turnout of people to be over one lakh though seat arrangement was made for around 40 thousand.

The eight projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister were–Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage Project in Thoubal, FCI Food Storage Godown at Sawombung Imphal East, Buffer Water Reservoirs at Shirui Village in Ukhrul district, Improvement and Upgradation of Water Supply for Churachandpur zone-III, Eco-tourism complex at Tupul in Noney District and Water Supply Scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages.

Foundation stones were laid for Infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University, flood lighting at Hockey stadium and main stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports complex in Imphal.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the 400 kV Double Circuit Silchar-Imphal line.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the brave freedom fighters, especially the women freedom fighters of Manipur. He recalled that undivided India’s first interim government had been established at Moirang in Manipur. He said that Manipur has an important role to play in new India’s growth story, for it is the place where the country saw the first light of India’s freedom led by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

It is against this backdrop, that projects worth over Rs 1500 crore have either been inaugurated, or the foundation stone has been laid for them, at today’s event, he said.

He congratulated the people of Manipur saying these projects are going to improve lives for the people of the State.

The Prime Minister said that the projects being inaugurated today reflect the Union Government’s commitment to the development of the region.

“North East region is being transformed, and projects stuck for decades are being completed”, he said.

He said the ICP at Moreh is not just a check post it will facilitate customs clearance, foreign currency exchange, immigration clearance etc.

He also pointed out that the Dolaithabi Barrage project had been conceived in 1987, but was speeded up only after 2014, and is now completed.

The PM also explained how the PRAGATI system set up in the Prime Minister’s Office enables monitoring of stalled projects through video conferencing. He said that these PRAGATI meetings have so far resolved issues related to stalled projects worth nearly 12 lakh crore rupees.

He said that the Union Government and the State Government of Manipur are both working with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and praised the ‘Go to hills, go to villages’ programme of the State Government.

He further explained how better road rail and air connectivity is being provided to the North East, with the overall vision of “Transformation through Transportation.”

Mentioning the sporting icon Mary Kom, who hails from Manipur, the Prime Minister said that the North-East has a key role to play in making India a sports superpower. He said transparency in training and selection of athletes is reflecting in better performances by India in international sporting competitions.

Of the eight projects inaugurated by the PM, the Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the Dolaithabi Barrage Project were amongtwo key projects.

The ICP Moreh situated at the Indo-Myanmar border is the second ICP in the Northeast after Tripura. It will connect India with other Southeast Asian Countries.

The Dolaithabi Barrage will provide an irrigation potential of 7545 hectares to farmers of 23 villages and considered as a milestone to achieve the aim for providing double income for farmers under PMKSY.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has termed the Prime Minister’s visit to the state as a fortunate occasion. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the entire Northeastern state has been transformed considerably.

Singh said the Prime Minister had kept his promised to achieve a milestone in Manipur within 15 months what the Congress had failed to achieved in 15 years, opined Biren Singh.

Manipur Legislative Speaker Y Khemchand, deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joykumar and other BJP leaders of the state also attended meeting.