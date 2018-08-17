Naga rebel group NSCN-IM condoles Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise

Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane) Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane)

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) Isaak-Muivah faction has said that it is ‘deeply saddened’ to hear the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India. A statement issued by the faction said that Vajpayee was a great leader who could understand the Nagas and was committed to finding an honourable settlement to the Naga issue.

It was during his leadership the unique history and situation of the Nagas was officially recognized by the Government of India on July 11, 2002, it said.

The NSCN-IM signed a cease-fire agreement with Government of India on July 25, 1997, which came into effect on August 1.

“We pay our profound homage to the departed soul. He will be ever remembered for his valuable contribution towards resolving the political problem of the Nagas. It is indeed a great loss not only for India but also for Naga people and the world”, said the group.

