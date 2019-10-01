Naga peace accord shall not compromise unity of Manipur: All political parties meet

An all political parties meeting Tuesday affirmed that Manipur shall take its own course to determine its future if the final settlement of the Naga Peace Accord compromises the integrity of the state.

The declaration was made during the “One day public alert meeting on the possible settlement of Naga Peace Accord” organised by the United Committee Manipur (UCM), a powerful civil body of Manipur.

While the UCM invited 18 political parties, representatives of only eight political parties attended the meeting.

The political parties that attended the meeting were- BJP, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Manipur Peoples’ Party (MPP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), North East India Development Party (NEIDP), and Manipur Peoples’ Council (MPC). Many intellectuals, representatives of civil bodies also attended the meeting.

A lengthy discussion was held on measures to deal with the outcome of the Peace Accord that threatens the unity of the state before unanimously adopting three resolutions.

The Framework Agreement on the possible final settlement of the Naga Peace accord shall not disturb and infringe into the unity and traditional integrity of Manipur under any conditions, warned the first resolution.

Even if the Government of India assures that the geographical boundary of the north eastern states will remain intact, anything which subsequently relates to the ongoing framework agreement cannot be taken up inside Manipur without the prior sanction and approval of the state government and the people of Manipur, it continued.

Any steps that might be taken up by Government of India which directly or indirectly seemed endorse the long standing demand of the NSCN-IM of integrating the Naga inhabited areas such as Pan-Naga or cultural provincial territorial council or any arrangement relating to financial or ethnic based administrative arrangement or any structural formation in similar is not acceptable to the people of Manipur, further resolved the gathering.

In the final settlement of the Naga peace accord, if the Government of India compromise and agreed to any of the three points mentioned above and against the wishes and aspiration of the people of Manipur, the people of Manipur shall take its own course to determine the future of Manipur, it further warned.

The meeting also resolved to submit the resolution of the meeting to the Chief Minister of Manipur and Prime Minister of India.