Naga frontal bodies demand early solution to Indo-Naga peace talks

In June, several hundreds of Nagas took out a peace rally in Ukhrul district of Manipur in support of early finalisation of the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon/File) In June, several hundreds of Nagas took out a peace rally in Ukhrul district of Manipur in support of early finalisation of the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks. (Express photo by Jimmy Leivon/File)

Expressing their discontentment over the delay in finalising the ‘historic’ Indo-Naga framework agreement, Naga frontal organisations on Thursday urged the negotiating parties to bring acceptable and honourable political settlement within a stipulated time.

Organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) under the aegis of Naga Hoho, a joint review meeting on Indo-Naga peace process was held in Manipur’s Senapati district. The meeting was graced by Chuba Ozukum president Naga Hoho and UNC chief Gaidon Kamei.

S Milan, publicity secretary of UNC said, “the meeting was very fruitful as all Nagas from different areas of the region came together. After clearing all misunderstanding between ourselves we reaffirmed to stand united until the political aspiration of the Nagas is achieved.”

The gathering, which was held after a deliberate discussion on the development of the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks, declared it will not compromise the inherent rights of the Naga under any circumstances.

The declaration also cautioned Naga elected representatives, political leaders, Naga groups to not attend any event that will sabotage the Indo-Naga peace process. It further said that those who defy the Naga political principle and its position would be branded as anti-national and their entry shall be banned in Naga territory.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of All Naga Students’ Association Manipur, Naga Women Union, Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights, Naga People’s Organisation, CNPO, tribe presidents, representatives of district apex organisations, political leaders.

The Naga frontal groups also observed a minute silence in honour of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Bajpayee. According to S Milan, the meeting honoured late Atal Biharai Vajpayee as the unique history of Nagas was recognised during his time.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App