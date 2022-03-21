N Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for a second term

N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal on Monday. This will be the second time that Biren Singh will become Manipur’s chief minister.

BJP President JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony. Biren Singh took to Twitter to thank Nadda, saying, “A very warm welcome to Imphal, Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble National President, BJP. The entire state unit of @BJP4Manipur is thankful to you for being here in Imphal to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new Government.”

A very warm welcome to Imphal, Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble National President, BJP. The entire state unit of @BJP4Manipur is thankful to you for being here in Imphal to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new Government. pic.twitter.com/nkEB1hjsN4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biren Singh in a Twitter post stating, “Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years.”

Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

On Sunday, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the party’s central observer for the state, had announced Singh as the new CM. Following a meeting with the BJP’s state Legislature Party, Sitharaman had said, “The newly elected MLAs of the BJP have unanimously chosen N Biren Singh as the leader of the Manipur Pradesh BJP Legislature Party.”

In a Twitter post, Singh then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Nadda for “entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the party”.

Biren Singh spearheaded the BJP’s campaign in the recent Assembly elections, in which the party clinched a majority, winning 32 out of the total 60 seats.

His first tenure as CM saw the government attempt to bridge the hill-versus-valley divide in the conflict-ridden state, but the 56-year-old leader also drew criticism for his government’s crackdown on dissenters and its move to make a series of arrests under the UAPA.