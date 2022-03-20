N Biren Singh to continue as Manipur Chief Minister

N Biren Singh, the acting Chief Minister of Manipur, was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party and will continue as the chief minister of the state. The announcement was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the central observer, at the party office in Imphal.

“It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government which will build further, because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to northeastern states,” Sitharaman said.

#WATCH | BJP central observers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MLAs felicitate the unanimously elected Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/2vfgco20SZ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

While the BJP bagged 32 seats — one more than the majority mark of 30 in the 60-seat assembly in the recently-concluded elections — Singh won Heingang, the seat that he has been holding since 2002, by a big margin of 18,271 votes.