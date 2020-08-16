Myanmar nationals who entered Manipur ‘illegally’ sent to judicial custody

The Myanmar nationals were arrested on July 29 from Birtken International Airport, Imphal, after they were found without valid documents.

A city court in Imphal has sent to judicial custody eleven of the 15 Myanmar nationals arrested in July for allegedly entering Manipur illegally. The remaining four, who are minors, have been sent to a juvenile home.

The Myanmar nationals were arrested on July 29 from Birtken International Airport, Imphal, after they were found without valid documents. They had flown in from New Delhi.

According to the police, the 15 were found travelling without a valid passport or visa, and also possessed fake Aadhaar cards in their names.

Officers said they had come to India to study Theology with the help of some local agents, but due to the ongoing lockdown, were trying to return home, when they were caught.

According to the police, investigations so far have revealed that the Myanmarese came to India after crossing Mizoram border with the help of local Mizo agents. It is so far not known who prepared their fake Aadhaar cards.

After the arrest, the Myanmerese were kept under quarantine for 14 days as per the SOP guidelines for Covid-19. They have all tested negative for the virus.

