Myanmar national impersonating dead Manipur man arrested

A Myanmar national trying to cross into Manipur’s Chandel district illegally using the Aadhaar card of a deceased person was recently apprehended by the 37th battalion of the Assam Rifles, the police said.

The Assam Rifles also arrested another person on charges of assisting the Myanmar national to enter Indian territory.

The Myanmar national along with the one who was assisting him were arrested from Khuljang Road near Chakpikarong, Chandel district Monday. The two individuals were later handed over to the Chakpikarong police station.

The Myanmar national has been identified as one Lenkhenmang Mate, 26, of Tuivang Village in Myanmar, and the one assisting him has been identified as Letminthang Baite, 30, of L Ngamlet Baite of Charongching village, Chandel district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Ningshen Worngam said Lenkhenmang was using an Aadhaar card belonging to one Holkholal, 38, of Khengjang village, Chandel district.

Holkholal passed away in May 2019 and Lenkhenmang was impersonating Holkholal by possessing the Aadhaar card of the deceased person, said the police officer.

A case has been registered at Chakpikarong police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreign Act, he said.

The two accused were remanded for eight days in police custody after they were produced before the chief judicial magistrate of Chandel, he added.

The police officer appealed to the citizens not to aid or abet foreign nationals entering Manipur or India illegally. Such abetment or aiding is an offence as per the laws of the country, he added.

Notably, the incident comes in the wake of a mass drive launched by the police to check illegal immigrants in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently wrote on Facebook, “Our generation has been threatened by our own people who are bringing illegal immigrants into our state.”