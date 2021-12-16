Myanmar deports five Manipuri militants to India: Police

The Myanmar government has deported five Manipuri insurgents belonging to the proscribed outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to India, police said on Thursday.

They were brought to the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here, aboard a special Indian Air Force flight on Wednesday.

The insurgents were identified as Salam Somendro alias Devani, Thokchom Kalasana alias Koireng, Nongmaithem Narendra alias Nora alias Banner, Taorem Rohen alias Angam and Loitongbam Rajkumar alias Abi, a police officer said.

Devani is a self-styled ‘captain’ in the militant outfit. The arrested insurgents are in the custody of Manipur Police for further investigation, he said. Narendra, who hails from Tokpaching village in Kakching district, has married a Myanmarese woman in Sagaing, and the couple has a daughter, the officer added.

The PLA militants were arrested by Myanmar Police on Chindwin River Bridge at Monywa in northwestern Myanmar in August last year while they were going for medical treatment.