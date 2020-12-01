Most Covid-19 deaths in Manipur caused due to late hospitalisation: Experts

Manipur is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 deaths in the last one week. Last Sunday, the state recorded 10 fatalities making it the highest single-day spike. (Representational)

A survey conducted by a group of medical experts of Manipur revealed that the main reason for most of the Covid-19 related casualties in the state is late hospitalisation.

The survey was conducted in four major Covid-19 hospitals in Imphal including the government-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the main Covid-19 hospitals.

The expert team headed by Dr. K. Rajo, Director of Manipur Health Services, stressed the need for raising awareness among the general public to visit a hospital as soon as the Covid-19 patient becomes symptomatic.

Manipur is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 deaths in the last one week. Last Sunday, the state recorded 10 fatalities making it the highest single-day spike. On Tuesday, eight more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the illness pushing the death toll to 289 while the cumulative number of positive cases has reached 25,243.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reviewed the prevailing situation of the state in a meeting held on Tuesday. Singh, who was under home isolation, tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday.

Official sources said, during the meeting, N. Biren Singh emphasised the need for timely diagnosis and hospitalisation for effective treatment and prevention of casualties. He reportedly directed the concerned officials to regularly monitor the availability of oxygen in all the districts. The chief minister also instructed the officials to create a WhatsApp Group for the Medical Superintendents of all the Government and private hospitals for better co-ordination.

Tuesday meeting was attended by cabinet ministers including Manipur Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), Director (Health) Dr. K. Rajo, directors of RIMS and JNIMS Director among others.

