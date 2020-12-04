More men have died of Covid than women: Manipur health department

The state Government would open a new 100-bedded dedicated COVID hospital

Manipur Health department on Friday has said that the maximum number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state are of male patients. Of the 295 total deaths, 210 are male and 85 are female.

Dr K. Rajo, Director health said that the department had carried some analysis in view of the increasing number of death cases in the past few days. The analysis was based on the collected death record from Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Raj Medicity and SHIJA Hospital, he said.

The analysis found that out of total 295 people that succumbed to COVID-19, maximum of them were reported dead within 24 hours of admission in the hospitals. 77 patients died within 24 hours of admission in the hospitals, 52 people died within 48 hours and 33 within 72 hours. Of the total who succumbed to COVID-19, 290 were suffering from co-morbidities.

The health director elaborated that the death rate is highest between those aged 61 to 70 years. The least number of fatalities were recorded for patients under 15 years old. While, the number of deaths of people between 16 years to 30 years is eight, 38 people the number for people between 31 years to 45 years is 38. For the age between 46 years to 60 years, it is 93. For the age group of 76 years to 90 years, the number of deaths is also 93 and between 91 years to 105 years is three, he added.

According to district wise data, the death rate is highest in Imphal West at 104 fatalties, 65 people died in Imphal East, 27 each in Thoubal and Churachandpur, 17 in Bishnupur and 12 in Kangpokpi.

The director observed that the rising death cases is also associated with festivals and frequent marriage ceremonies being held.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that the state Government would open a new 100-bedded dedicated COVID hospital at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal within a week.

RIMS Hospital currently has 170 isolation beds including 17 ICU beds, JNIMS has 145 beds including 15 ICUs, Shija Hospitals has 57 beds including 15 ICUs and Raj Medicity has 21 beds including 4 ICUs.

