Manipur: Mobile internet services restored as normalcy returns in Kamjong district

Mobile internet services restored on Tuesday after the situation in the violence-hit Kamjong district improved. The ban on the internet was lifted in the evening following a report submitted by the Director-General of Police, Manipur that the situation in Kamjong has improved and that the ban was not required.

The state government suspended mobile internet services for three days starting Monday evening to curb rumour mongers on social media after violence erupted in Kamjong district.

Additional DGP, Manipur L. Kailun, said that displaced villagers of Chassad, whose houses were destroyed in the arson attack, have returned to their village. The ADGP is currently stationed in Kamjong district with additional forces of police to take control of the situation.

He informed that the hundreds of villagers including women and children are taking shelter at a community hall and makeshift tents set up in the village. Relief materials have also been provided to the victims by the authority and civil bodies alike.

The ADGP observed that the situation will soon become normal as both the parties have expressed their desire to defuse tension at the earliest.

It is learnt that a peace committee comprising of both the elders of the confronting groups including church leaders have been formed. The committee reportedly successfully convened a meeting this morning to how to bring peace and avoid further problems.

“We are more focus on elevating immediate problems being faced by the displaced villagers of Chassad. Security forces along with district administration are putting their maximum efforts”, said ADGP, L. Kailun.

The police officer further informed that a detailed report on the damage inflicted during the violence will be submitted to the government to enable the rehabilitation of the displaced villagers.

On Tuesday, a team of civil bodies namely Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Student’s Organisation (KSO), Kuki Women Union for Human Rights among others visited provided relief material to the affected villagers of Chassad.

Meanwhile, condemnations are pouring in from different angle terming the attack on Chassad village as an inhumane act and demanding befitting punishing to perpetrators.

Even as what triggered the violence is yet to be confirmed, the Manipur government on Monday had formed a three-member probe committee headed by the additional chief secretary of Manipur. The committee will submit their reports within 10 days.

