Ministers hit out against Manipur CM, camp in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joykumar Singh and Minister Th Bishwajit Singh, who recently lost key portfolios, on Friday hit out against the N Biren Singh government.

Y Joykumar lost the finance portfolio and Th Bishwajit lost the works and power portfolio. The move came amid allegations that these departments were drawing excessive funds at a time of financial crisis. CM Singh has taken charge of the portfolios. The Chief Minister’s Office has stated that the decision was taken after a cabinet decision.

However, the deputy CM, who attended the cabinet meeting, has claimed that the cabinet only discussed the overdraft. Joykumar alleged that the CM is responsible for the overdraft and demanded that if any action were to be taken, it must be taken against him.

Bishwajit denied the allegation that the departments he lost were drawing more funds. “Governments in the past have encountered a similar situation of overdraft, but this time, for reasons best known to them, this has been blown out of proportion,” he said.

The development could spell trouble for the BJP-led manipur government which is already on a sticky wicket over the mid-term reshuffle.

A day after the development, the two ministers rushed to Delhi to apprise central leaders of the situation. Also, 10 MLAs of the ruling party, three ministers and two MPs rushed to Delhi on Friday. However, the purpose of their visit is yet to be ascertained. BJP minister Nemcha Kipgen, NPP minister L Jayentakumar and NPF minister L Dikho were among those camping in the national capital. None of the MLAs and Ministers could not be reached for comment. The three ministers, along with Bishwajit, recently skipped a recent cabinet meeting . According to CM Singh, they did not give any reason for giving it a miss.