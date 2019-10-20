Military options to dictate negation will not work: NSCN-IM chairman

Q Tuccu, chairman of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM), has alleged that the Indian government is creating a fear psychosis in ‘Nagalim’ by deploying thousands of armed forces personnel. Tuccu, in a statement, said that even if the government chooses military option to dictating the negotiating team, that will not be the end of the matter.

“We are aware that forced Union will certainly breed fighting and killing within the box. The Government of India is creating a fear psychosis in Nagalim by deploying thousands of armed forces personnel”, he said.

“The issue will remain alive and kicking. The Nagas are always for a negotiated settlement based on the doctrine of mutual consent and recognition of rights. I believe the present Indian leadership will not commit the mistake of their past leaders”, he added.

Tuccu divulged that the Indo-Naga talks are facing hurdles on the issues of Naga flag and constitution, despite coming so close to the point of conclusion.

“The Indian authorities who deal with the talks are also well informed that the Indo-Naga political solution without Naga flag and constitution is not conclusive, and that will create a room for future headache. We are looking for a lasting solution”, he added.

He asserted that Nagas are strongly opposed to forced Union. He added that at no point of time, the Nagas have agreed to live within the Union of India and all Interlocutors of the Government of India acknowledged that fact.

“The Nagas will associate with India in many fields as two entities. We understand that the spirit of living together, cooperation and coordination builds the world whereas the spirit of opposition and confrontation destroys it”, he added.

The NSCN chairman further asserted that ‘Framework Agreement’ is the meeting point for the two contending parties-Indians and the Nagas and the rallying point for the divided Nagas.

“The Framework Agreement will certainly bring an honourable and acceptable solution to the long-drawn Indo-Naga political conflict as it addresses the security concern of India as well as the historical and political rights of the Nagas. It will open up a new era of harmonious peaceful coexistence for the Indians and the Nagas”, he said.

He said that the Nagas will coexist with the Union of India as two entities as different kinds of flowers bloom together by virtue of the Framework Agreement.