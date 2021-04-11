Medical college staffers call off protest after Manipur govt agrees to implement 7th Pay Commission

As per the MoU, the state assured to implement 7th Pay Commission with notional effect from January 1, 2016.

The protesting employees of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, Sunday called off their agitation after the state signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the staffers’ bodies to implement the 7th Pay Commission.

The MoU was an outcome of a meeting between representatives of the three employees’ associations of JNIMS — Teachers’ Association (TA); Trained Nurses Association (TNA) and Association for all Non-Teaching Staff (AANTS) — and health officials.

“Finally, considering the special duties performed by the doctors, nurses and staff of JNIMS, especially in facing the Covid-I9 pandemic, the state government agrees to implement 7th Pay Commission in JNIMS with notional effect from January 1, 2016 as a special case,” stated the MoU.

The wage revision would be effective from April 1, it said.

The exception has been made considering the duties performed by the health staff in tackling Covid-19 pandemic, requiring extra hours of work and uninterrupted services, often at risk to personal life, the memorandum continued.

As a result of the announcement, the agitating JNIMS staff called off the agitation and resumed their normal duties with immediate effect.

The employees, under the aegis of TA, TNA, and Association for All Non-Teaching Staff (AANTS), had been demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission saying that most of the government employees of the state were getting revised pay since April 2019. The staffers demanded that the revised pay be provided notionally from January 1, 2016; with effect from April 1, 2019, and payment in cash of salary from April 1, 2020.

The state, however, proposed that they will implement the 7th Pay Commission pay scale with effect from April 1, 2021.

The employees had launched a series of agitations spearheaded by the three JNIMS employees’ bodies. Last Thursday, the employees of the lone state-run medical college tendered mass resignations after wage talks with the state broke down.