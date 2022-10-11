scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Media houses in Manipur in protest mode over militant threats

Manipur journalists will hold a sit-in demonstration Wednesday as a mark of protest against the intimidation by a militant outfit over the publication of a news item. This is the second time that the media houses in Manipur had to resort to a cease-work strike.

This is the second time that media houses in Manipur had to resort to a cease-work strike following pressure from the same outfit.

Media houses, both print and electronic, in Manipur resorted to a cease-work strike from Monday evening decrying the diktats and subsequent intimidations issued by a militant outfit over the publication of a news item.

Taking serious note of the development, the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), and Manipur Hills Journalists’ Union (MHJU) convened an emergency general body meeting of the scribes at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Tuesday.

The journalists decided to hold a sit-in demonstration Wednesday as a mark of protest against the diktats and subsequent intimidations.

The protest will be followed by a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and women’s groups for their intervention in the matter.

This is the second time that media houses in Manipur had to resort to a cease-work strike following pressure from the same outfit. In November 2021, a similar form of protest was organised by Manipur journalists.

It is learned that the prevailing situation was the fallout of an internal crisis within the outfit. The journalists are likely to resume work on Thursday.

The media fraternity has been reeling under constant threats and intimidation in militant-infested Manipur for quite some time. In the year 2000, the state witnessed a huge protest by the media fraternity wherein newspaper publications and television channels stopped work for over 10 days against constant diktats and threats by militant groups.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:30:28 pm
