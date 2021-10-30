Mary Kom’s husband to contest Manipur Assembly election

K Onkholer, husband of ace boxer Mary Kom, Saturday announced he will be contesting in the upcoming Manipur Assembly election from the Saikot Assembly constituency in Churachandpur district.

The announcement, officially made during a public meeting held at Samulamlan village, was attended by church leaders, village chiefs, social workers, women and youth leaders of Saikot constituency. The gathering also organised a blessing ceremony for Onkholer.

Onkholer said he decided to step into politics after witnessing the backwardness of his constituency.

“There is a lot to be done. Many developmental activities are required to be taken up for the welfare of the people of my constituency,” said Onkholer.

He added the decision to fight the election was taken after thorough consultation with Mary Kom, who is also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

While Onkholer is yet to announce which party he is joining, he may also contest as an Independent candidate. Unconfirmed sources said Onkholer is eyeing a BJP ticket.

Onkholer will be contesting against senior Congress leader T N Haokip, who is the sitting MLA of the constituency.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur had announced that the Assembly election of the state is likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022.