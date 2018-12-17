Maoist strike paralyses life in Manipur

The 24-hour general strike imposed by the militant party, Maoist Communist Party of Manipur paralysed normal life in the state Monday despite government’s effort to foil the strike.

While heavy security measures were undertaken to prevent any untoward incident, suspected strike supporters set on fire a scooter early morning at Waithou Corner, Thoubal. The Lilong Police station registered a case in connection with the arson, meanwhile, no major act of violence was witnessed until evening.

Maoists Communist Party earlier imposed a 48-hour general strike starting Sunday midnight, as a protest demanding for the restoration of historical and indigenous religious sites in the North-eastern state in the wake of BJP’s alleged onslaught of ‘Hindutva Fascism’. It was also a move to show frustration on constant subjugation. Although later, the outfit shortened the strike to 24 hours taking into consideration UGC NET examination.

To counter the strike imposition, Manipur Government Saturday issued a strict warning for the employees to fulfil their duties without fail during the general strike called by the outfit and also warned the employees of departmental proceedings in case of absence during the strike period.

Manipur government had directed all state departments to take up necessary measures to ensure proper functioning of government offices, educational institutions and business establishments during the strike.

It also instructed shops and establishments to remain open during the strike and all transport operators to ensure commuters do not face any problem. Despite the government order, transport operators and shop owners morally supported the general strike.

Almost all the passenger services including inter-district and state service stayed off roads and shops remained closed, disrupting normal life.

Attendance turnout of government employees was recorded high however, educational institutions reportedly maintained low attendance though they remained open. Most private institution including schools and colleges, however, remained closed.

“We feel apprehensive of the consequences we might face in the aftermath of the strike so we are compelled to close our shops,” said a shop owner in Thangal bazaar, one of the Imphal’s main markets.