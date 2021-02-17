Manipur will safeguard its boundaries at any cost: Chief Minister Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the dispute between Tungjoy village and a neighbouring village in Nagaland has been resolved

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has reiterated that the state is fully committed to safeguarding its boundaries at any cost

The Chief Minister was replying to a query raised by opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh during the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday. Ranjit had sought the attention of the House regarding media reports on land encroachment and border disputes in Dzuko Valley and Tungjoy.

Singh informed the House that a security barrack has been constructed just recently and another one will be completed soon. In addition, a road to Dzuko Valley via Mount Iso is being constructed, he said.

The dispute between Tungjoy village and a neighbouring village in Nagaland has been resolved, Singh added.

He informed the House that a deputy commandant, 2 Jamadar, 22 MR, 1 Inspector, 10 Police personnel along with 16 unarmed personnel are at present deployed at the area and are keeping strict vigil at the border.

The Chief Minister said that on December 30, 2020, an ADGP ranked officer along with high ranking officers met local leaders in the area. A group at Tungjoy, which was trying to construct a structure, left the area following the meeting, he said.

Noting that the matter was a sensitive issue, the Chief Minister said that it is a traditional boundary which has been there for ages.

The border issue between the neighbouring state was highlighted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the recently concluded North Eastern Council meeting held in Shillong. Singh said that the Union Home Minister was of the view that the various boundary disputes in the entire North East should be solved amicably between the states. In case, the NE states are unable to reach an amicable solution, then only the Centre will intervene in the matter, Shah had reportedly said.

A joint meeting will be convened among the locals to discuss the matter. In case there is no amicable solution, the Centre will be informed about the matter.