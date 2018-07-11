Manipur varsity impasse: Teachers meet CM, V-C warns of washout

The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has been leading the agitation since May 30. The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has been leading the agitation since May 30.

The impasse at the Manipur University, marked by shutdown and mass resignation of deans and HoDs over the last 42 days, showed no sign of improvement on Tuesday as protesters stuck to their demand of removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

Students have been demanding V-C Professor Adya Prasad Pandey’s resignation over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university. The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has been leading the agitation since May 30.

The Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and the Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) are supporting the agitation.

Read | Manipur University impasse gathers steam: All deans, HoDs quit

In a statement on Tuesday, the MUTA said that their delegation met Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday and informed him that they were not going to “retract from our united movement for the removal of the V-C until the present incumbent in the V-C’s chair, Prof AP Pandey, is removed”.

The MUTA statement added that the CM has expressed “his sincere and assiduous efforts to solve the current impasse” at the university. The CM has also, according to the statement, “expressed his willingness to help constitute an enquiry committee to establish the veracity… of all the allegations” against the V-C.

Pandey has denied the allegations. He reiterated his invitation to the agitators “to come forward for an open dialogue”. “If the shutdown by MUSU and MUTA continues, one year of all the students will be washed out,” his statement read.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App