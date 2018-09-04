Manipur University V-C AP Pandey refuses to accept leave extension

Prof. AP Pandey said he resumed his duty on September 1 after having completed his 30 days leave. (Express Photo) Prof. AP Pandey said he resumed his duty on September 1 after having completed his 30 days leave. (Express Photo)

Notwithstanding the leave extension granted to him, incumbent vice-chancellor of Manipur University (MU) Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey, on Tuesday has said that he will continue to discharge his duty as the V-C of the varsity.

Speaking to media persons in Imphal today, Prof. AP Pandey said he resumed his duty on September 1 after having completed his 30 days leave. He informed that a camp office has been opened at his official quarter and he has started discharging the duties of V-C, even as his office still remains locked.

Dorendrojit Singh, registrar in-charge MU, on Monday in an order extended Prof. Pandey’s leave with effect from September 1, the same day he announced his return until enquiry constituted against him was completed.

The leave extension was issued in the wake of the warning issued by the MU community to resume their shutdown strike terming Pandey’s move as an act of violation of the agreement signed with the HRD ministry in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur on August 16.

The agreement says, Pandey will be on leave during the enquiry period and until follow up action taken during the enquiry period of 15 days.

However, Pandey refused to accept the extension on the basis that it was issued by someone below his rank. “How can anybody accept an order issued by a junior member against their superior,” he said.

Moreover, he claimed to have not received any official intimation from both the Ministry and Manipur government, on the details of the agreement ranging from enquiry committee or his leave.

“I have learned about the agreement through social media as I was sent on leave. Now, that my leave is over, I have resumed my duties for a V-C is only allowed to take leave of only 30 days,” he said.

The controversial V-C further contended that the failure to start an enquiry during the 30 days leave is an implication that the allegations levelled against him are false. He blamed the situation prevailing in the campus due to the influence of the teachers’ body. “I know my students very well, they have been misguided by the teachers,” he claimed.

Prof. Pandey also said that he is ready to face any sort of inquiry, provided the probe committee should be impartial. He claimed that the chairman of the inquiry committee constituted by the ministry is a relative of one of the key members of the Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA).

