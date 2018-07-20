Manipur University V-C will be ousted if found guilty in probe: CM Biren Singh

N Biren Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) N Biren Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

At a time when students have been demanding the removal of Manipur University vice-chancellor A P Pandey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that if the V-C is found guilty in the investigation, he will be ousted.

Students are demanding the V-C’s resignation over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university.

The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has been leading the agitation since May 30. The Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and the Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) have extended their support to the agitation.

“The State Government fully empathises with the Manipuri University community. He said that as per the wish of the MUTA, MUSU and MUSA, the state government persuaded the Central Government to form a Committee headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate the allegations against the V-C Prof A P Pandey…” an official statement quoting the CM stated.

The MHRD has constituted a three-member enquiry committee with T Nandakumar Singh, a former acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, as the chairperson of the panel to look into the allegations and submit its report within a month.

Singh on Thursday visited students injured during clashes with police during protests earlier this week. Singh suspended two policemen in connection with alleged manhandling of student protesters, which led to injuries to some. He also said that the medical expenses of the injured students would be borne by the state government.

The press statement further added, “CM mentioned that as Manipur University is a Central University, the State government has certain limitations. However, the State government has already taken a decision in the Cabinet over the issue and have been pressurising the Central Government to investigate the matter. We have met the Governor Dr Najma Heptulla Wednesday and apprised the situation. He said that the Governor has already informed the President of India about the gravity of the current situation.”

