Thursday, August 09, 2018
Manipur University V-C in-charge informs Centre of impasse

The agitation led by Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) started on May 30, demanding V-C Professor A P Pandey’s resignation over allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Published: August 10, 2018 1:45:29 am
The impasse at Manipur University continues with the varsity remaining shut despite the Centre appointing a Vice-Chancellor in-charge last week and instituting an enquiry committee to look into allegations by protesters against the V-C. The agitation led by Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) started on May 30, demanding V-C Professor A P Pandey’s resignation over allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university.

Pandey has reiterated in multiple interviews to The Indian Express that the allegations against him are false and motivated.

Professor W Vishwanath Singh, appointed as V-C in-charge on August 3, on Wednesday wrote a letter to R Subrahmanyam, secretary of the Department of Higher Education at the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Singh has sought the MHRD’s reply in two days citing “complete paralysis” and “burning problems in the university”.

The Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staff Association had joined protests.

