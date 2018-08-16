Manipur University suspends protest temporarily, inks MoU with state govt, HRD ministry

The MoU was signed in the presence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (Express photo) The MoU was signed in the presence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (Express photo)

Manipur University on Thursday agreed to temporarily suspend its strike for shutdown, which has paralysed the varsity for over two months, after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry and state government to constitute an independent enquiry committee to probe the allegations against incumbent vice-chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey.

The MoU was signed after a marathon meeting between the three sides which lasted for three consecutive days.

“The ongoing agitation shall be temporarily suspended after the issuance of official orders, as per mutually understanding, in the interest of the public in general and the students in particular,” the MoU read. The order for the reconstitution of the fact-finding committee as an independent enquiry committee will be issued by Friday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on one side and G C Hosur, joint secretary, HRD ministry on the other in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his cabinet ministers, top government officials.

Manipur University has remained paralysed since May 30 after varsity students protested demanding the ouster of the vice-chancellor. The students alleged financial and administrative irregularities by Pandey, which the latter has denied. The total shut down started on July 6 which has impacted the colleges attached to the university. Later the teachers and staff members of the varsity joined the strike.

In the MoU, the three sides have resolved that the fact-finding committee will now be reconstituted as an independent two-member enquiry committee chaired by T. Nandakumar Singh, former Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya.

Earlier the committee was to be headed by Nandakumar, with UGC joint secretary J K Tripathi and deputy secretary, department of higher education, HRD ministry, Surat Singh. However, the inclusion of the two UGC members was strongly objected by the varsity claiming that they (UGC members) were close acquaintances of Prof. Pandey.

The two members of the existing fact-finding committee will be replaced by a retired vice-chancellor of a university who is mutually acceptable to the parties concerned, the MoU stated.

In the meeting, it was also agreed upon that during the period of inquiry and until follow up action was taken on the inquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days Prof A P Pandey will be on leave, the MoU further stated.

